Fox News Stars Baier and MacCallum to Moderate First 2024 GOP Debate
‘EXTREMELY PROUD’
Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican presidential debate on August 23, the network announced on Tuesday. “We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote,’ Fox News President Jay Wallace said in a statement. When announcing the date and location of the debate earlier this month, the Republican National Committee said candidates would need to promise to support the eventual GOP nominee in order to qualify for the debate stage. The current Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, has yet to commit to the RNC’s pledge and has questioned participating in the debate since he’s well ahead in GOP primary polls. Additionally, Trump may not be willing to face off with Baier again following the extensive grilling he faced from the Fox anchor on his mishandling of classified documents—especially since the debate could take place just days after Trump’s criminal trial over the documents is set to start.