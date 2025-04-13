Fox Host Observes Passover by Calling Trump ‘Modern Moses’

A Fox News host suggested President Donald Trump could be a “modern Moses” during a Sunday interview on the second day of Jewish Passover.

Fox network mainstay Charlie Hurt made the comment during his chat with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, the first non-Jewish ambassador to the country in 16 years.

“Nobody’s better on biblical history than you are” said Hurt of Huckabee. “Can Trump be the biblical Moses?”

Huckabee doubled down, adding, “In many ways, Charlie, he already has.”

He continued, “After the election, things started moving in relation to the hostages, because I think Hamas recognized that Donald Trump was not Joe Biden, and it was not the schizophrenic administrative approach to things in the Middle East.”

Huckabee made the comment after the network played a clip of a newly-released Hamas hostage asking President Trump to “free my people” who are still being held by the terrorist group.

However bizarre Hurt and Huckabee’s comparison’s might have seemed, it’s not the first time the network has sought to cast Trump in a messianic light.

Earlier in February, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of Trump’s Transport Secretary Sean Duffy, actively compared the president to Jesus Christ.

Campos-Duffy suggested Trump’s embracing of his 2023 mugshot—which he hung on a White House wall outside the Oval Office—is akin to Jesus turning the cross into a symbol of faith.

“I’m not making the comparison to Jesus,” as Campos-Duffy said, making the comparison to Jesus. “The cross was meant as a humiliation, and the cross was turned into a sign of triumph.”

She added, “In the same way Donald Trump has said, ‘I’m not going to let you humiliate me, I’m gonna look in the camera and show my anger, and now I’m gonna hang it in the Oval Office where you tried to keep me out.‘”