Fox’s Jesse Watters Surprisingly Commends Kamala Harris’ Strength

The Fox News flamethrower confessed Harris made the 2024 race competitive.

Corbin Bolies
Even Fox News’ Jesse Watters has to admit: Kamala Harris is giving Donald Trump a run for his money.

“Bravo to the Democrat machine to make this race competitive, because she came out of nowhere,“ Watters told Fox News’ election panel on Tuesday night as some of the first election results emerged. ”No one knows who she is. She didn’t run a very specific campaign."

Watters noted exit polls that showed Trump appeared to be winning over independent voters in Georgia, a group Biden won by more than 20 points in 2020. But still, he acknowledged, Harris was making strides unexpected for a candidate who only ascended to the top of the ticket three months ago.

“They are making it a very competitive race,” Watters acknowledged.

The presidential race has not yet been called.

Watters is an unabashed Trump supporter, though he‘s noted how Harris has tightened the race more than expected. After Trump‘s dismal debate performance against Harris in September, Watters noted how the race was a lot closer due to her strength. (Though he also tried to frame it as Trump’s failures.)

“He had some moments where you were like, ‘Oh, my God, where are we going with this,’ and then he just had some great knockouts,” Watters said. “And so this race just got tighter.”

