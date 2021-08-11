Fox Host: GOP Senators Who Voted for Infrastructure ‘Chose Tyranny’ and ‘Need to Go’

Fox News host Mark Levin railed against the 19 Republican senators who voted to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, demanding primary challengers oust the GOP lawmakers from office for choosing “tyranny” and selling out the party.

Speaking to fellow Fox host Sean Hannity, another pro-Trump conservative who has been highly critical of the popular spending plan, Levin launched into a five-minute tirade lambasting Republicans who supported the $1.2 trillion deal. (Some of those GOP senators, such as Lindsey Graham, are frequent guests of Hannity’s program.)

“We choose liberty, but the 19 Republicans in the Senate chose tyranny,” Levin grumbled.

Growing increasingly agitated, he continued to fixate on the number of Republicans who voted for the package, complaining that they “supported it before the Democrat staffers even finished writing it.” The hard-right pundit then called on conservatives to punish the infrastructure-supporting Republicans, starting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“These Republican senators, I blame them!” he bellowed. “These are McConnell Republicans. They think they’re doing something for the people. They are destroying our currency. They are destroying our finances. They are destroying our economy.”

Saying that conservatives “need to galvanize,” Levin declared that “Republicans who sell out... need to go, in every Republican primary.”

The Fox host added: “Write down those 19 Republicans, assuming some of them are going to run for re-election. But we have to have a new Tea Party movement, Reagan revolution, Trump revolution, Gingrich revolution. We need to rally, we need to galvanize!”

Levin appeared to be channeling former President Donald Trump, who spent weeks attempting to hamstring the bill by decrying Republicans who supported the deal as “RINOs” while threatening to withhold endorsements in upcoming elections, all to no avail. Hours before the bill passed, Trump ripped McConnell, calling him the “most overrated man in politics” who was “working so hard to give Biden a victory.”