Fox News Host Salivates Over Trump’s ‘Dad Strength’ in Cringe Segment

A Fox News host has likened Donald Trump’s “strength” to the assertive grip of a father in the latest example of MAGA’s weird “Daddy Trump” cult.

Speaking on The Five, Jesse Watters praised both the president’s political clout and physical prowess as he replied to comments from Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who expressed his anger at Republicans’ day-early break for the August recess this week in a video shot during a gym workout.

“Trump is politically jacked,” Watters, 47, said. “And that’s what Swalwell doesn’t understand.

“People respect you for doing things that are hard and lifting things that are heavy. Trump has real strength—Swalwell is trying to look strong, and that’s the difference.”

Donald Trump playing golf at his Turnberry course in Scotland. Phil Noble/REUTERS

He went on: “Trump golfs, he has dad strength though. You know dad strength? He doesn’t look like he’s in shape, but then he grabs you—one time my father grabbed me, and I was like ‘Oh my God this guy is stronger than I am!’ and I was like 18.’”

The “Daddy Trump” chorus began during last year’s presidential election campaign and came back to life after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte referred to Trump as “Daddy” during a summit in the Netherlands. The White House welcomed Trump back from that meeting by posting a creepy ‘Hey Daddy’ music video on its official X page.

It showed the president navigating the room to the backing track of Usher’s 2010 song, apparently leaning into the new title.

Watters’ comments followed a clip posted to X by California Democrat Swalwell, who spoke seemingly mid-gym session about his frustrations of being on recess in the midst of the renewed Jeffrey Epstein saga, claiming Republicans were using the break to distract from questions on Trump’s relationship with the late sex offender.

Trump's golfing dad strength in action Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Taking a break from his bench press, the 44-year-old said, “I should be working right now.

“I should be at the Capitol. I should be in a suit. Instead, Republicans sent us home because they would rather stand up for Donald Trump than release the Epstein files and stand up for victims.

“We could be in Washington, D.C., lowering your health-care costs, lowering your grocery costs, and restoring your rights,” he continued. “I should be working right now. Instead, I’m pumping iron at the gym.”

Watters’ praise for Trump’s “dad strength” comes as Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch is caught up in a bitter legal battle with the president.

Trump has asked a court to depose the media mogul after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump contributed a birthday greeting featuring an outline sketch of a naked woman to a book compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.