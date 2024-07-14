A crowd of Donald Trump’s avid supporters gathered this afternoon to watch the Republican presidential candidate deliver his next rallying cry in his campaign.

Instead, they watched as he was shot in what officials are investigating as an apparent assassination attempt. Trump is “fine,” and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” his spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast shortly after the shooting. One attendee at the rally, however, was killed, while another two are in critical condition.

The former president then took to Truth Social to thank first responders, describing how he “knew immediately that something was wrong,” describing hearing “a whizzing sound.”

The shocking event was captured by video. Here, however, a detailed look at the events as they unfolded.

The former president began his speech to an impassioned crowd in Butler, PA, just two days before he is set to become the official Republican candidate for president at the RNC.

Appearing to react to a noise, Trump turned his head further to the right, looking off in the distance. One member of the crowd behind him, the man in the red polo shirt on the bottom left of the screen, also appeared to quickly shift his focus to the right.

Trump grasped his right ear right the moment after he appeared to be struck.

The former president pulled his hand away from his ear, seeming to check to his injury.

The former president quickly ducked behind his podium and he dropped to take cover. The crowd behind him reacted, with mouths falling open and the man in the red polo (on the bottom left of the screen), starts to drop down for safety.

The Secret Service tackled the former president. One woman, in between the leftmost Secret Service member and armed servicemember, can be seen with her mouth covered in shock.

Trump’s detail encircled him to block any lingering danger. People in the stands behind him recorded the unfolding event.

A man yelled in the background as the captivated crowd watched Trump be ushered away with blood visible on his face.

While protected by Secret Service agents and with blood dramatically streaking across his cheek, Trump raised his fist.

Trump was steered off stage, with his defiant fist in the air, while many in the crowd raised their phones to capture the spectacle.

A screenshot from another video shows the alleged sniper motionless and lying on a roof of a building roughly 148-yards from the rally. The Secret Service have confirmed they killed the individual.