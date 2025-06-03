The world’s highest ranked chess player, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, has hinted at a career move after a shock loss on his home ground. Carlsen went viral at the Norway Chess tournament after losing to India’s Gukesh Dommaraju on Sunday. In a match streamed live on Twitch via Chess.com a frustrated Carlsen, 34, slammed his fist on a table then quickly shook hands with 19-year-old Dommaraju. As Carlsen walked away from the chess board he sighed, “Oh my God!” Carlsen has been vocal about growing tired of the traditional Classical chess format and looking for new challenges. He has embraced the edgier Freestyle Chess and took part in a Grand Slam Tour. “I will have to make some decisions about next year here (Norway) or potential other tournaments later, because, yeah… I just don’t enjoy (Classical chess) that much,” Carlsen told Norwegian television channel TV2. “I’m not going to sit here and say that I’m not going to play Classical events ever again....The thing is that, you know, losses are painful no matter what, but at least if I can lose doing something that I really enjoy (Blitz, Rapid or Freestyle), then that’s much easier.”
Save Up to 40% on Custom Frames of Your Favorite Memories
Streamline Vacation Packing With Todd Snyder's Summer Edit
This AI-Powered App Will Turn You Into a Language Expert
SNL’s Andrew Dismukes is a married man. The comedian, who joined the cast of the iconic sketch comedy series in 2020, wed his longtime partner and fellow comedian Aly Dixon over the weekend. Dixon shared the news via Instagram Stories on Sunday with a close-up video of Dismukes sporting a bowtie with the caption, “No offense we just got married.” The happy couple were joined in celebrating their nuptials by several of Dismukes’ SNL castmates, including Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang, who shared snaps of themselves at the ceremony on Instagram, as well as several writers from the NBC sketch show. Dismukes, 29, first joined the SNL writers’ room in 2017 and received his first Emmy nomination for writing the following year. He joined the cast as a featured player in 2020 and was promoted to permanent repertory status after two seasons in 2022. Dixon, meanwhile, is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian and writer. Together since 2016, the couple announced their engagement nearly two years ago, in August 2023.
Life's most sentimental moments deserve more than a spot on your phone—they demand a place on your walls. Frameology's canvas and metal prints offer a clean, gallery-style look. Plus, starting today, Frameology is dropping prices sitewide—up to 40 percent off. This is largely due to the brand's investment in domestic manufacturing after 2020.
As Frameology's CEO Ben Koren shares, "After the COVID-19 disruptions, we realized how fragile global supply chains had become and began shifting aggressively toward domestic sourcing. It's been a multi-year investment, but today more than 90% of our products are sourced domestically, which has allowed for these price adjustments."
Frameology's website has an incredibly intuitive tool to ensure your photos look just right. First, find the right frame. If you're not sure where to start, the HD framed canvas is a solid choice. It's quite popular with customers, and the price drops for these frames are close to 30 percent. Next, upload the photo you want framed.
You'll get a real-time preview of how it will look as a finished piece. Want to tweak it? You can easily zoom or reposition the image until it's just how you want it. Once you love it, you're set to check out.
Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman called out a social media user for using his character to spread an anti-gay message Monday. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr., posted a manipulated GIF on X of Offerman’s Parks and Recreation character, Ron Swanson, throwing a pride flag into a dumpster. In the original clip, Offerman’s character is throwing away a computer. Flynn wrote: “Good morning and Happy Sunday! No quotes today. Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month.” Offerman responded to Flynn by letting him know that “Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f---. #HappyPride.” Offerman has been vocal about his support of LGBTQ rights for years, and recently condemned fans for the “homophobic hate” he was getting for his portrayal of Bill in HBO’s The Last of Us. The actor called out the homophobic trolls in his acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for his performance as Bill at the Independent Spirit Awards last year, stating that “it’s not a gay story, it’s a love story, you a--hole!”
Rod Stewart canceled a concert hours before it was slated to begin Sunday, disclosing to fans on Instagram that he was “not feeling well.” The 80-year-old was slated to play a residency concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, but took to his Instagram Stories hours before to tell fans that the performance would not be moving forward. “I am sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10,” Stewart wrote. “Your tickets will be valid for the new date.” The “I Don’t Want to Talk About It” singer is scheduled to perform at Glastonbury later this month, where he’ll become one of the oldest musicians ever to play the legendary festival. In November 2024, Stewart announced that he would be ending his “large-scale world tours” but maintained that he has “no desire to retire.” “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire,” the singer wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love what I do, and I do what I love. I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79.”
Summer is (thankfully) almost here, but is your wardrobe ready for all the getaways, barbecues, and soirees filling up your calendar? Now is the perfect time to refresh your summer lineup with breezy yet elevated pieces from Todd Snyder's "Vacation Shop." This thoughtfully curated collection showcases Todd Snyder's signature blend of craftsmanship, versatility, and laid-back luxury. Whether you're spending your PTO days enjoying a refreshing margarita on a sandy beach or sipping a rich cabernet in a quiet coastal town, the Vacation Shop has got you covered.
Whether you're looking for a lightweight (and sweat-proof) pair of espadrilles, a warm weather-friendly poplin top that takes you from the poolside to cocktails, or maybe even a summer suit for outdoor weddings, Todd Snyder's vacation capsule has everything you need to elevate your style next season.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, shared two new life updates. At a dinner celebrating designer Isabel Marant’s latest collection, the 19-year-old debuted a new career, choreographing a dance performance for the event. She also unveiled a new name, choosing to be credited simply as “Shi.” It’s not yet known if the new moniker is permanent, a stage name, or merely a nickname for “Shiloh.” This marks the teen’s second name change in recent years. Just three days after her 18th birthday in 2024, the budding choreographer, born Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, legally dropped “Pitt” from her surname. Six months earlier, Pitt and Jolie’s eldest daughter, Zahara, 20, had introduced herself as simply “Zahara Marley Jolie” at her sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Later, in 2024, fans noticed the pair’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, 16, was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she assisted her mother in producing. The flurry of name changes came amid their parents’ eight-year divorce proceedings, during which Jolie alleged that Pitt had abused her and their six children.
Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s cause of death has been revealed. The 34-year-old, whose A-list clientele included Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died of natural causes, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. His report details that he died of severe pneumonia exacerbated by a weakened immune system. He also had contracted Cryptococcosis, a fungal infection that causes complications in the lungs. Guerrero’s family announced his passing in a social media post on Feb. 23. At the time, TMZ further reported that the hairstylist had gone to a hospital two days prior because he wasn’t feeling well. Alongside covering Guerrero’s funeral expenses in March, Jenner also paid tribute to her longtime friend on Instagram, writing alongside a carousel of photos and videos of the two throughout the years: “Jesus was more than my friend—he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side… I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”
King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss was shot to death Sunday night, authorities say. Joss, 59, was shot multiple times after an alleged confrontation with his neighbor, Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, in San Antonio, Texas, according to San Antonio police. When police arrived at the scene, Joss had already been hit, and he was pronounced dead after paramedics tried to save him. Alvarez-Cega was arrested a block away from the scene of the crime, and has been charged with murder, with his bond set at $200,000. Joss voiced John Redcorn in King of the Hill from Season 2 through 13 of the show, replacing voice actor Victor Aaron, who died in a car accident in 1996. Joss had already voiced his newest Redcorn lines for the forthcoming King of the Hill revival before his death. Joss also played Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation and acted in shows like Tulsa King and movies including The Magnificent Seven. Season 14 of King of the Hill premieres in early August on Hulu and Disney+.
Patricia Krenwinkel, a Manson Family member involved in the 1969 murder spree that left seven people dead, has been recommended for parole by a panel of the California parole board, The New York Times reported. Now 77, Krenwinkel has been incarcerated at the California Institution for Women in Chino since 1971. After meeting Charles Manson in 1967, Krenwinkel—then known as Katie—was one of six followers to participate in a series of 1969 attacks, including the murder of actress Sharon Tate in Los Angeles, who was eight months pregnant at the time. During the two-night spree, Krenwinkel participated in six more murders, stabbing Folgers Coffee heiress Abigail Folger 28 times. Though she was initially sentenced to death row, Krenwinkel’s sentence was reduced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after the state supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972. Of the seven participants, three, including Manson, have died, and only Krenwinkel and Charles “Tex” Watson remain incarcerated; the others have been paroled. Before the ruling on May 30, Krenwinkel had been denied parole 15 times. She was recommended for parole in 2022, but California Governor Gavin Newsom warned she “still poses an unreasonable danger to society” and denied her parole. Now, her fate again rests in Newsom’s hands, as the preliminary recommendation will be reviewed by the legal decision Board of Parole Hearings, then sent to the governor’s desk for final approval.
From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.
Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.
Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you're not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don't worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).
Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you're picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now's the perfect time to start your journey.
Rep. Maxine Waters’ campaign committee has agreed to pay a $68,000 fine after an FEC investigation found that her election campaign violated multiple finance laws. The California Democrat’s 2020 campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, was found to have accepted campaign donations totaling $19,000 from seven donors in 2019 and 2020, despite the maximum legal contribution from a single individual in California being capped at $2,800. In documents filed by the FEC, Waters is accused of “failing to accurately report receipts and disbursements in calendar year 2020,” “knowingly accepting excessive contributions,” and “making prohibited cash disbursements.” Fox News reports that Waters’ campaign accepted the charges and has agreed to pay the $68,000 fine, as well as promising to send its treasurer to a “Commission-sponsored training program for political committees within one year of the effective date of this Agreement.” The campaign maintains that the financial violations were “errors” that were “not willful or purposeful,” Fox News reports. Waters, 86, has served in Congress since 1991.
Dwight Eubanks, once a recurring “friend of” cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The hairstylist and reality star, 64, shared the news with People on Monday, revealing he’d been diagnosed in April after taking a blood test at his church’s health fair. Eubanks also said he’s since discovered he could have received treatment much sooner, as his doctors recorded high PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels—an indicator of possible prostate cancer—three years ago, but never informed him. “I just have to laugh instead of crying about this whole journey,” Eubanks told People. An Atlanta-based hairstylist and owner of Purple Door Salon, Eubanks became a fixture of Real Housewives of Atlanta in the late 2000s thanks to his rocky friendship with breakout star NeNe Leakes. He’s since appeared on Bravo’s Married to Medicine and the Housewives-adjacent series Botched on E! Since receiving his diagnosis, Eubanks says he’s “exploring possibilities” for treatment, and is working with the charity ZERO Prostate Cancer to promote screenings for Black men, who are twice as likely as white men to die from the cancer.