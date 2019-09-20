CHEAT SHEET
Fran Drescher Wants to Team Up With Cardi B for ‘The Nanny’ Reboot
The Nanny star Fran Drescher spoke to ET about her dream of bringing back the iconic 90s sitcom, with Cardi B stepping into Fran Fine’s high-heeled shoes. Drescher said she has spoken to the “Bodak Yellow” singer’s team about the possibility of working together, though the two have not yet discussed it together.
The meeting “was just kind of laying the groundwork,” Drescher told ET. “I do think she’s great, and she would be kinda like my top choice, if she’s disciplined to do this show every week. It can be a grind, but she’s got a baby now and it could be a very comfortable, lovely way to, you know, work, be seen worldwide, and still do mini-concert tours when you’re on hiatus.” Last year, the CBS series celebrated its 25th anniversary, and it has experienced a second life on social media, where Instagram users obsess over Fran Fine’s fun, flashy sense of style.
Though Cardi likely has her hands full between her music career, 1-year-old daughter Kulture, and a memorable appearance in Hustlers, she has said she would be interested in taking on the role.