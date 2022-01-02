France Adds Unvaccinated Americans to Travel ‘Red List’

Read it at Reuters
France has added unvaccinated American travelers to its COVID-19 travel “red list,” requiring them to quarantine for 10 days if they enter the country. The change puts the U.S. into company with countries like Russia, Afghanistan, Belarus, and Serbia on the list. Rules for vaccinated travelers won't change—they’ll still be expected to show a negative COVID test before boarding flights. Both France and the U.S. are currently facing record infections, with the U.S. seeing 300,000 new cases every day, and France seeing about 200,000.