France and Germany Seize Russian Billionaires’ Superyachts in Punishment for Putin’s Invasion
WAVE GOODBYE
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cost two oligarchs their superyachts so far. First, German authorities seized a $600 million vessel belonging to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov in Hamburg, then French authorities confirmed they had taken possession of a yacht linked to Vladimir Putin confidant Igor Sechin. Both men were on a list of billionaires that the European Union said should be sanctioned in punishment for the invasion. Usmanov’s custom-built 512-foot yacht, The Dilbar, is one of the biggest motor yachts in the world, while the Sechin-linked Amore Velo is a more modest 280-feet long. Announcing its seizure of the Amore Velo, France’s economy minister Bruno Le Maire wrote: “Thank you to the French customs officers who enforce the sanctions of the European Union against those close to the Russian authorities.”