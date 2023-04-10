CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Huge Avalanche Leaves 6+ Dead Including Guides
CATASTROPHIC
Read it at France 24
An avalanche left at least six people dead as it swept down a glacier in the French Alps on Sunday, authorities said. The massive snow slide on the Armancette glacier near Mont Blanc also left one person needing hospital treatment. Among the dead were two mountain guides and four of their clients, according to local reports. The guides and a couple in their 20s were found on Sunday, with rescuers discovering the bodies of two more people on Monday morning. Prosecutor Karline Bouisset said the two latest victims were a 39-year-old woman and a man in his 40s who was “probably” her partner. On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted to say his thoughts were with the victims and their families.