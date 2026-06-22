Nation Introduces Alcohol Ban Amid Deadly High Temperatures

France has banned the public consumption of alcohol in much of the country after temperatures climbed to a record-breaking 106 degrees. About half the country’s regions have been put on red alert over the unprecedented June heat wave, which appears to be responsible for the deaths of three elderly people on Sunday and two children on Monday, France 24 reports. The elderly people died in their homes, while the children—who were between 2 and 4 years old—were found unresponsive in their family’s car in a residential parking lot. Over the weekend, French officials banned the public consumption of alcohol in regions under red alert. Drinking alcohol was also banned at state-organized events including the annual Fête de la Musique, a midsummer solstice celebration in which amateur and professional musicians perform free outdoor concerts in cities and towns nationwide. “The combination of alcohol, heat, and proximity to water—those are three risk factors that don’t mix well,” said Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. Hundreds of elementary and high schools were also closed across the country on Monday, and police have asked that nearly a dozen sports events be canceled.