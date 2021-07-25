France Crushes Team USA’s 25-Game Winning Streak in Olympic Men’s Basketball

Read it at ESPN
Sunday brought a grueling defeat for Team USA’s men’s basketball team which lost to France 83-76, breaking a 25-game Olympic winning streak. The last time the American men’s team lost an Olympics game was in 2004 when they succumbed to Argentina. The American team held strong with a six-point lead until the final four minutes of play. Evan Fournier, a French national who plays for the Boston Celtics in the NBA, sank a three-point shot in the final minute of the game. The American team then missed five consecutive shots, sealing their fate. Team USA must now beat Iran and the Czech Republic to advance to the medal round of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.