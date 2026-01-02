France Defends Decision to Give Citizenship to George and Amal Clooney

The French government has been forced to defend the decision to grant citizenship to Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney and his wife, Amal, after a junior minister suggested they had received special treatment. The French Foreign Ministry said the Clooneys and their 8-year-old twin daughters were eligible for citizenship under a law that allows the naturalization of foreign nationals who contribute to France’s cultural and economic influence. “Like many French citizens, we are delighted to welcome Georges and Amal Clooney into the national community,” said the ministry, using the French version of the actor’s first name. “They maintain strong personal, professional, and family ties with our country.” Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior minister at the Interior Ministry, had complained that the A-lister and his lawyer wife were given special treatment. “The message being sent is not good,” Vedrenne told local broadcaster France Info. “There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential.” Clooney, 64, and his family officially obtained their French citizenship in late December, but have considered the country their primary residence since 2021. President Donald Trump, 79, a longtime Clooney foe, had to weigh in on the news, posting on Truth Social, “Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France...” Clooney fired back at the president, hinting that things will change in America by the midterms, set for November 2026.