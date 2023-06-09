CHEAT SHEET
A 72-year-old man injured during the horrific knife attack in a playground in France on Thursday was stabbed twice in the neck by the suspect before being accidentally shot by police, according to reports. The Portuguese victim, named only as “Manuel,” was taken to the University Hospital Center of Grenoble and, miraculously, his life was not thought to be in danger as of Friday, according to the Portuguese Jornal de Notícias newspaper. The details of Manuel being stabbed and then erroneously shot by the authorities have also been reported on French television. Police arrested the attacker, identified as a Syrian refugee, following the rampage in Annecy, which injured a total of six people—including four very young children.