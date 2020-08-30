France Probes Ritual-Like Attacks on Horses and Ponies

Read it at AP
Since February, there have been up to 30 grisly, ritualistic attacks on horses and ponies in France—the latest just this week. “Ears are cut off, eyes removed, an animal is emptied of its blood,” Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said of the mysterious mutilations that have occurred across the country. “All means are in motion to end this terror,” he tweeted. Nicolas Demajean, the owner of a horse refuge, confronted two attackers after being alerted by squealing pigs. The assailants slashed two ponies before fleeing.