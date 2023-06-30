France Riots Escalate in Worst Night of Violence Yet
CHAOS
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called his second cabinet crisis meeting in just two days after the most extreme night of rioting this week in the aftermath of a teenager’s fatal police shooting. Looting, fires, and violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters led to 667 arrests across the country on Thursday night, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted, with French authorities saying 249 police officers were injured. Macron has condemned the riots but has so far ruled out declaring a state of emergency, even as the U.S. Embassy in France warned Americans in the country to “avoid mass gatherings and areas of significant police activity as they can turn violent and result in clashes.” The unrest began after police fatally shot a 17-year-old driver, identified only as Nahel M., during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.