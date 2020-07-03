French Government Resigns and Macron Picks New Prime Minister

Read it at Bloomberg
Emmanuel Macron, the French President, has appointed a former aide to his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy to become his new prime minister. Edouard Philippe, a growing and popular figure in French politics, resigned as prime minister along with the entire government on Friday as Macron looked to shake-up his ailing presidency. The new prime minister, Jean Castex, is a low-profile conservative figure who emerged from the shadows while coordinating France’s post-pandemic reopening.