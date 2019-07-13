CHEAT SHEET
STAR WARS
French President Macron Announces Space Command Within Air Force
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he has approved the creation of a space command within the French air force to improve the country’s defense capabilities. In an address to military personnel the day before France’s national holiday of Bastille Day, Macron said that setting up a space command would strengthen protection of French satellites.“To give substance to this doctrine and ensure the development and reinforcement of our space capabilities, a space command will be created next September in the air force,” Macron said. Macron also added that the air force would later be renamed the Space and Air Force, Reuters reports. Macron’s announcement comes after U.S. President Trump announced his plan last year to create a new “Space Force” as the sixth branch of the military by 2020.