Frances Tiafoe Says Seeing Michelle Obama in Crowd Was ‘Best Thing’ of His U.S. Open Run
Frances Tiafoe reflected on his extraordinary U.S. Open run on Good Morning America Monday, telling anchor Robin Roberts that seeing former first lady Michelle Obama cheering him on in the crowd at his semifinal match was a real highlight. “[I have] a ton of different emotions obviously... best weeks of my life. But probably the best thing is seeing the first lady Michelle Obama at the match,” he said. “I was on the one changeover and I looked—and she looked at me... that was pretty impactful for me.” Tiafoe, the No. 22 seed, lost to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz, who went on to win the tournament, in a nail-biter of a semifinal that went five sets and lasted over four hours. He was the first American man to reach the semis at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006.