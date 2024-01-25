France’s Top Council Slashes Much of Extreme Immigration Bill
STRUCK DOWN
France’s Constitutional Council voted to totally or partially censor 32 out of 86 articles in a new hard-line immigration bill which was proposed by Emmanuel Macron and championed by the country’s far-right party, according to The New York Times. The decision struck down portions of the bill which would’ve made it more difficult for immigrants to be granted government subsidies and bring their families to France. But Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin posted on X that he was thrilled that the core of the bill had been preserved. He wrote, “never has a text provided so many means for expelling delinquents and so many requirements for the integration of foreigners!” In December, the bill was passed in France’s parliament with full support from all 88 members of the far right party, with members of Macron’s party voting against it. The new changes may relieve some of Macron’s tensions within his centrist coalition, which was fractured over the bill’s extreme restrictions which had garnered right-wing support.