CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Francis Ford Coppola Sues Variety for $15 Million Over Inappropriate Behavior Allegations

    MEGA LAWSUIT

    Sean Craig

    Francis Ford Coppola stands in front of a promotional background at the premiere of his film “Megalopolis”.

    Robert Okine/GETTY IMAGES

    Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola sued Hollywood trade magazine Variety Wednesday over a July story that alleges he inappropriately tried to kiss female extras on the set of his latest film, the self-produced and self-financed Megalopolis. Variety’s story included a video that appears to show Coppola kissing and dancing with female extras on the set of a nightclub scene, which the magazine said confirmed allegations initially made in The Guardian newspaper. One background actress who appeared in the video challenged the report, stating Coppola, 85, was “nothing but professional, a gentleman.” Coppola—who claimed the “irresponsible reporting is devastating”—reportedly learned of the story while he was on the way to a memorial for his wife Eleanor, who died in April after six decades of marriage. The director’s lawyers said he gave evidence to Variety proving the allegations in its story were false. Variety didn’t reply to a request for comment from People.

    Read it at People