Francis Ford Coppola Sues Variety for $15 Million Over Inappropriate Behavior Allegations
MEGA LAWSUIT
Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola sued Hollywood trade magazine Variety Wednesday over a July story that alleges he inappropriately tried to kiss female extras on the set of his latest film, the self-produced and self-financed Megalopolis. Variety’s story included a video that appears to show Coppola kissing and dancing with female extras on the set of a nightclub scene, which the magazine said confirmed allegations initially made in The Guardian newspaper. One background actress who appeared in the video challenged the report, stating Coppola, 85, was “nothing but professional, a gentleman.” Coppola—who claimed the “irresponsible reporting is devastating”—reportedly learned of the story while he was on the way to a memorial for his wife Eleanor, who died in April after six decades of marriage. The director’s lawyers said he gave evidence to Variety proving the allegations in its story were false. Variety didn’t reply to a request for comment from People.