Suspect Arrested After 3-Year-Old Girl Killed by Poisonous Cereal: Police
DISTURBING
A suspect has been arrested after a Toronto girl died from a poisonous substance in her cereal, police said. Francis Ngugi was charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of unlawfully causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing death, police said Tuesday. Authorities say Bernice Nantanda Wamala, 3, was sleeping over at her friend’s house in March when the two children were given poison-laced cereal. The cereal gave them both some form of reaction, leading to vomiting and, eventually, a hospital visit, Walama’s mother, Maurine Mirembe, told CTV News. Bernice was treated for the substance but, after some time on life support, died at the hospital. Police say Ngugi obtained the substance from his job. It is unclear how he knew the girls.