18-Year-Old U.S. Citizen Has Been in CBP and ICE Custody for Three Weeks
An 18-year-old United States citizen has been in Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody for over three weeks, according to his lawyer. Francisco Erwin Galicia was detained at a CBP checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas, on June 27 while traveling to a soccer scouting event in North Texas. Galicia told his mother that he was detained because he didn’t have his U.S. passport but that he did present his Texas ID, which can only be obtained with a Social Security number. Galicia’s mother told The Dallas Morning News that she met with CBP officers last week and presented them with Galicia’s birth certificate but was unsuccessful in getting him released. The Morning News reports that Galicia’s birth certificate lists that he was born at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas on Dec. 24, 2000. The ICE detainee locator system shows that Galicia is being held at the South Texas Detention Facility in Pearsall, Texas, and lists him as being born in Mexico.