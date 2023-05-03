Gunman Nabbed in Texas After Days on the Run

The frantic manhunt for a 38-year-old suspect accused of gunning down five people, including a 9-year-old boy, on Friday night has reportedly come to an end, with sources saying that the man had been apprehended.

A man believed to be Francisco Oropesa was arrested in the tiny Texas city of Cut and Shoot on Tuesday, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon told NBC News.

Two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN that Oropesa was in custody shortly after.

Oropesa is believed to have retrieved an AR-15 rifle from his home and shot at his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing a weapon in his front yard, saying the noise might disturb their sleeping baby.

Investigators said in their most recent news conference Sunday that they had “zero leads” in the case, and had virtually no idea where Oropesa was located. More than 250 officers with over a dozen agencies were involved in the search by Sunday night.

Houston FBI and the the San Jacinto County Sheriff are expected to hold a press conference shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.