Texas Mass Shooting Suspect’s Wife Also Arrested
BUSTED
Following the arrest of Francisco Oropesa, the man suspected of shooting five of his neighbors dead in Texas, authorities confirmed Wednesday that Oropesa’s wife has also been taken into custody. Divimara Lamar Nava, 53, was detained in connection with the horrific shooting Friday night in the town of Cleveland, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said. Nava claimed she didn’t know where her husband was as authorities launched a massive manhunt to capture him, but authorities believe she had actually helped him hide at a house near Conroe where Oropesa was found Tuesday hiding under a pile of laundry in a closet. Nava was taken into custody early Wednesday and is now being held on a felony charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, jail records show.