Physician Who Sponsored UFC Champions Charged With Money Laundering, Defrauding $120M From Medicare
A fame-hungry Michigan physician was charged in a superseding indictment on Wednesday with forcibly administering controlled substances and injections in exchange for opioid prescriptions to swindle over $120 million from Medicare. Francisco Patino, 65, built a reputation of himself as a legitimate doctor who published a diet book with an eating plan that he branded as the “next Atkins.” He made appearances on a nationally syndicated television show and recruited others to pay on his behalf to sponsor boxers, hall of famers, and acclaimed Ultimate Fighting Championship champions, the superseding indictment says. However, prosectors allege Patino was the top prescriber of oxycodone 30 mg in Michigan from 2016 to 2017 and distributed over 2.2 million dosage units of medically unnecessary substances such as fentanyl and oxycodone to Medicare beneficiaries as part of a fraud scheme. Patino’s case is part of an investigation that has uncovered a scheme that defrauded over $300 million from Medicare and distributed over 6.6 million dosage units of controlled substances.