DNA Confirms French Cop Serial Killer’s Confession
IT WAS HIM
Former French military guard and police officer François Verove was indeed the notorious serial killer known as Le Grele according to DNA evidence that links him to several rapes and murders carried out between 1986 and 1994. Verove had confessed to the grisly crimes in a suicide note before taking his life by overdosing on pills this week. Among his horrific crimes are the murder of 11-year-old Cécile Bloch, 21-year-old au pair Irmgard Mueller, and 19-year-old Karine Leroy. Many of his victims were brutally tortured before they died. French military police displayed a photo of the “pockmarked killer” on various precinct walls, but apparently no one made the connection until recently, when he was summoned to give DNA evidence. He rented a coastal apartment a few days later, where police found his body and suicide note confession Wednesday.