Frank Bonner, Who Played Herb Tarlek on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ Dies of Dementia

Actor Frank Bonner, best known for his role as radio-station sales manager Herb Tarlek on WKRP in Cincinnati, has died of Lewy body dementia at the age of 79, Variety reports. Usually garbed in a loud plaid suit, Bonner appeared in dozens of episodes as the hapless and boorish salesman and went on to guest star in other sitcoms, including Saved by the Bell: New Class. His daughter announced his death on Facebook, writing that her dad “was still signing autograph requests up until the last few weeks of his illness. Thank you to all who followed his career. He will be forever missed.”