NYC Man Who Threatened BLM Protesters With ‘Glove of Blades’ Charged With Attempted Murder
‘QUEENS WOLVERINE’
Frank Cavalluzzi, who made headlines last summer as the “Queens Wolverine,” has been charged with attempted murder, New York NBC4 reports. In June 2020, Cavalluzzi jumped out of a car at Cross Island Parkway and charged at protesters at a Black Lives Matter event, yelling “I will kill you.” Footage at the scene showed he was wearing a glove that had four scarily long knives attached to it, which the district attorney described as a “glove of blades.” He then got back in his car and drove in the pedestrian area, nearly plowing down people in the sidewalk. Luckily, no one was injured. Cavalluzzi surrendered to authorities last year but was finally indicted Wednesday with 39 criminal charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons. If convicted, he will face as many as 25 years in prison for each victim involved.