Millennial CEO Charlie Javice Indicted in $175M JPMorgan Fraud Case

Read it at Bloomberg
Charlie Javice, the 31-year-old CEO of now-shuttered startup Frank Financial Aid has been indicted over accusations of defrauding JPMorgan Chase & Co. A four-count indictment was made public on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, charging Javice with securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy. She was arrested on April 3 over claims she inflated the number of student customers she had from 300,000 to more than 4 million and duped JPMorgan into buying Frank for $175 million in 2021.