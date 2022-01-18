CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Boyfriend Nabbed After Houston Teen Shot 22 Times While Walking Her Dog
HORRIBLE
Read it at Houston Chronicle
The Houston Police Department announced Tuesday it arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Diamond Alvarez, a 16-year-old girl shot 22 times while walking her dog. Police said Alvarez’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Frank Deleon Jr., was set to meet with Alvarez at a park after she discovered he was cheating on her with another woman. There, he allegedly shot the high school honors student 22 times before fleeing, leaving her dog to run home alone. Detectives worked with the community to locate Deleon, who was arrested Monday night and charged with murder. “HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez’s family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf,” it said.