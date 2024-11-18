Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Staying hydrated is essential. The plastic waste that comes with it? Not so much. Get rid of single-use plastic completely with frank green’s reusable ceramic bottles . Never heard of it? frank green is an Australian company known for its award-winning, stylish, and sustainable products. It stocks everything from reusable cups, bottles, and homeware. Now, finally available stateside, frank green is debuting its reusable ceramic bottles with a limited-edition collection drop. You’ll be able to pick up a new frank green in one of three striking gradient combinations—Summer Sunset, Bondi Bliss and Wild Orchid.

The frank green reusable ceramic bottles are made with premium stainless steel for longlasting durability and have a ceramic lining to preserve the true taste of your drink. You don’t need to worry about that nasty metallic taste here. But the real write-home-about feature is frank green’s temperature retention technology that keeps your drink hot or cold for hours (and frank green means HOURS). The bottles are triple-walled and vacuum-insulated for maximum temperature control. Also, you have the option to add some personal flair too. Before checking out, customize your bottle with a 12-character monogram and a fun emoji.

