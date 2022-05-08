Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Indicted on Federal Terrorism Charge
CHARGED
A federal grand jury has indicted the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James on two counts: committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The harrowing incident occurred April 12 during morning rush-hour when James, 62, boarded a Manhattan-bound N train with a gas mask. As the train traveled toward the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, James allegedly set off smoke bombs and fired shots throughout the train. Ten passengers were wounded. After a 24-hour manhunt, James was arrested after notifying police that he was at a McDonald’s in the East Village. His arraignment has yet to be scheduled, but if convicted of either charge, James could face life in prison.