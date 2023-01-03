Brooklyn Subway Shooter Pleads Guilty to Federal Terrorism Charges

Read it at Associated Press
Frank James, the man who shot up a Brooklyn subway train and wounded 10 in April 2021, pleaded guilty to all 11 charges against him, including 10 counts of federal terrorism, Tuesday. The 63-year-old, who had called himself the “Prophet of Doom,” previously said he’d fight the charges. James set off smoke grenades before beginning shooting before getting away disguised as a maintenance worker, prosecutors said. James told the AP in August, “all in all I’m a good person at heart.” “I’ve never hurt anybody,” he had said. He will be sentenced at a later date.