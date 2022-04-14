CHEAT SHEET
Frank Langella has been cut from the Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher after an internal investigation found he’d exhibited “unacceptable” behavior on set, Deadline reports. Langella was set to lead the eight-episode series, half of which has already been filmed, and his role of Roderick Usher will now need to be recast, according to the outlet. Sources told TMZ earlier this week that the 84-year-old actor had been accused of making an inappropriate sex joke and touching a female co-star’s leg “in the context of his performance, possibly during rehearsal.” “Did you like that?” he allegedly asked afterward. The Fall of the House of Usher, based on Edgar Allan Poe stories, was created by horror director Mike Flanagan.