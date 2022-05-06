Weeks after being fired from Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher, actor Frank Langella is refuting allegations of inappropriate behavior and casting himself as the real victim. In an op-ed for Deadline, Langella, 84, calls playing Roderick Usher “a glorious role” that he “had come to regard... as, most likely, my last hurrah. Bizarrely prophetic under the current circumstances.” The actor describes being accused of making inappropriate remarks and fondling a co-star, allegations he calls “absurd,” saying he was told by a producer: “You can’t joke. You can’t compliment. You can’t touch. It’s a new order.” Langella concludes by writing: “Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy... This is not fair. This is not just. This is not American.”
