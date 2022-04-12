Frank Langella Investigated for Alleged Harassment on Netflix Set: Report
Investigators are probing a report of alleged inappropriate behavior on the part of veteran actor Frank Langella on the set of Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher, according to TMZ. A source close to the production told the outlet that Langella, 84, was accused of making an inappropriate sexual joke and touching the leg of his female co-star “in the context of his performance, possibly during rehearsal.” After touching her, he allegedly then asked, “Did you like that?” Langella, known for his roles in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Frost/Nixon, has not yet been disciplined or fired from the show. A spokesperson for Langella did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment, while a Netflix representative said the company does not comment “on active employment matters.”