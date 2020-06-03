Philadelphia Tears Down Statue of Hated Ex-Police Chief, Mayor Frank Rizzo
A bronze statue of Frank Rizzo, the former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner known for his violent forces, was pulled down by city authorities overnight Tuesday, according to NBC Philadelphia. Rizzo, who served as police commissioner from 1967 to 1971 and mayor from 1972 to 1980, oversaw a legacy of police brutality in the city and of discrimination against minorities. In 1971, he publicly urged supporters to “Vote White.” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said of the statue earlier this week: “So long as this monument to racist, unaccountable governance stands, we cannot achieve the justice and lasting peace we claim to seek.” NBC Philadelphia reports that a dozen crew members arrived just after midnight Wednesday to remove the statue from the steps of the city’s Municipal Services Building. Members of the National Guard reportedly surrounded the area as work began. Shortly before 2 a.m., a truck drove off with the statue.