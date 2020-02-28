Man Raised at Least $17,000 After Claiming He Was Billed for Coronavirus Quarantine
A man who said he was evacuated from the epicenter of the new deadly coronavirus in Wuhan, China, to the United States earlier this month had raised $17,240 via GoFundMe by Friday afternoon after claiming that he was being billed for medical expenses during his time in quarantine with his young daughter. “I assumed all medical bills from our time in quarantine would be paid by the government,” wrote Frank Wucinski, who said he and his daughter tested negative for the novel 2019 coronavirus and then were charged. “It turns out that I am financially responsible for the six days Annabel and I spent in isolation at the hospital,” said Wucinski. “With your donations, I hope to be able to pay for these unexpected expenses. These include repaying the US government 2,200 dollars for the flight to California, additional flights to my families home in Pennsylvania, clothing for my three year old (we were told to pack light and the weather where we live is much warmer than in Pennsylvania).” He added: “Since I do not know how long we will be in the United States, I am looking into getting health insurance for the two of us, since my insurance in China does not cover American doctors. While it looks like my daughter might be eligible for free healthcare, I am not.”