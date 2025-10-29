Frankie Muniz Explains Why He and Hilary Duff Haven’t Spoken in 22 Years

Cheat Sheet
1
Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Sentenced to Prison
SERVING TIME
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.25 12:18PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea Belle O'Donnell pose at the "2nd Annual Fran Drescher Cancer Schmancer Sunset Cabaret Cruise" on The SS Hornblower Infinity Crusie Ship on June 20, 2016, in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

On Oct. 22, a judge revoked comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea’s probation, sentencing her to prison on drug charges. Chelsea O’Donnell’s six-year probation was revoked due to a probation violation that involved sexual assault allegations, according to an official from the treatment drug court who didn’t specify further. The official also noted that Chelsea had not shown significant progress in the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Program. Thanks to accounts from officials and “facts surrounding this request,” her drug treatment program had “sufficient grounds to warrant termination,” a court filing stated. Chelsea will be transferred to a Wisconsin medium-security prison called Taycheedah Correctional Institution for a sentence yet to be disclosed. “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction. Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her children,“ Rosie told Us Weekly. “we continue to love and support her through these horrible times. prayers welcomed.” Chelsea was initially on probation after three arrests in 2024 relating to drug charges and one involving child neglect. Part of her probation terms included staying out of trouble—something she struggled with leading up to her probation revocation.

Read it at Us Weekly

2
‘Miracle’ as WWI Soldier’s 109-Year-Old Message in a Bottle Washes Ashore
TIME TRAVEL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.29.25 11:53AM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 11:52AM EDT 
UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1950s: Message in bottle on shore. (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1950s: Message in bottle on shore. (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile/Getty Images) H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile/Getty Images

A message in a bottle written by two Australian soldiers during World War I has washed ashore after spending over a century lost at sea. The bottle, which contains messages from Privates Malcom Neville, 28, and William Harley, 37, sees the two men pen cheerful notes just a few days after setting sail for the frontlines in France. Writing to his mother, Neville said his fellow troops were “happy as Larry” and praised the food on board the ship. Harley, addressing the note to whoever found the bottle, said they tossed the bottle overboard “somewhere in the Bight” off southern Australia. The bottle was discovered on Wharton Beach, Western Australia, by Deb Brown, who tracked down the two men’s families. Neville’s family said the discovery was “unbelievable,” with his niece recalling her uncle leaving for war and never returning. “It really does feel like a miracle, and we do very much feel like our grandfather has reached out for us from the grave,” Harley’s granddaughter Ann Turner told ABC.

Read it at BBC

This Device Helps Reduce Snoring and Sleep Apnea Without Having to Wear a Mask All Night
ELITE SLEEP
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.27.25 9:38PM EDT 
Published 10.21.25 3:46PM EDT 
Spring Sleep eXciteOSA Snoring & Sleep Apnea reducer in a black box on a desk.
Spring Sleep

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Strapping a mask to your face is not everyone’s idea of a relaxing bedtime ritual. Fortunately, there’s a better solution for reducing snoring and sleep apnea symptoms. Spring Sleep offers a snoring and sleep apnea reduction tool that only requires 20 minutes of your day—less time than it takes to watch your favorite sitcom.

Introducing the eXciteOSA, a daytime sleep therapy device that uses oral muscle stimulation to reduce snoring and treat the root cause of mild sleep apnea.

eXciteOSA by Spring Sleep
Use for just 20 min a day
See At Spring Sleep

Free Shipping

The device is FDA-cleared for safe, effective use and clinically tested to reduce snoring and apnea symptoms using Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) therapy. Plus, the free app lets you track your sleep progress to see results as early as six weeks.

According to the brand, the eXciteOSA helped reduce snoring for 90 percent of users, helped reduce mild sleep apnea for 78 percent of users, and 89 percent of bed partners noticed a difference in their partner’s snoring. If you’re looking for a solution for snoring and sleep apnea symptoms that isn’t worn while you sleep, look no further.

3
Scientists Discover New Carnivorous ‘Death Ball’ Sponge
SOAK IT ALL UP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.29.25 11:41AM EDT 
Ocean Census
Ocean Census Ocean Census

Scientists have uncovered 30 new underwater species, including a carnivorous sponge nicknamed a “death ball.” The Ocean Census project is an alliance between research fund the Nippon Foundation and marine research charity Nekton. It took around 2,000 samples and hours of video footage from the Southern Ocean, one of the most remote places on Earth. The Guardian reports they found a host of previously unknown species, including a “sea star, new crustaceans including isopods and amphipods, and rare gastropods and bivalves.” The samples were verified at the Southern Ocean Species Discovery Workshop at Universidad de Magallanes, Punta Arenas, Chile. More possible new species are also being assessed. The “death sponge” is covered in tiny hooks used to catch its prey, a far cry from most sponges, which are passive filter feeders. The research sent probes to places almost entirely untouched by humans, including the South Sandwich Trench and the craters of underwater volcanoes. Dr Michelle Taylor, head of science at the alliance, said, “The Southern Ocean remains profoundly undersampled. To date, we have only assessed under 30% of the samples collected from this expedition, so confirming 30 new species already shows how much biodiversity is still undocumented.”

Ocean Census
Ocean Census
Ocean Census
Ocean Census Ocean Census
Read it at Ocean Census

4
Dictionary.com Reveals Its 2025 Word of the Year
A TERM WITH NO MEANING
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.25 11:48AM EDT 
12-year-old boy looks at an iPhone screen.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Dictionary.com has announced that “67” is its newest Word of the Year. This year, teachers and parents have been left confused by kids and teenagers using the term “67,” pronounced “six-seven,” not to be mistaken for “sixty-seven.” The dictionary shared that some have considered it a synonym for “so-so,” “maybe this,” or “maybe that.” The newest word of the year has been traced to Skrilla’s viral 2024 song “Doot Doot (6 7).” Others connect it to the popular 6-foot-7-inch NBA player and social media sensation LaMelo Ball. Earlier this year, “The 67 Kid” went viral for shouting “67” as he celebrated at a basketball game. Many have used the term “brain rot” to describe the viral trend, which is “the deterioration of one’s mental or intellectual state as a result of over-consuming trivial or unchallenging content,” according to Oxford Press. The annual pick gives recognition to the “brain rot” popular among kids and teenagers. Dictionary.com explains the comical appeal of the term is it’s “purposefully nonsensical and all about being in on the absurdity.” “It’s part inside joke, part social signal, and part performance,” said Steve Johnson, Ph.D., of the Dictionary Media Group.

@youtubeshortsjustforyou

THE "6–7" MEME KID THAT STARTED IT ALL 😭🏀 #67Kid #Basketball #67 . . The internet has seen thousands of memes… but few have had the staying power and absurdity of the "6–7" basketball kid. Today, we're throwing it all the way back with the original video that gave birth to the legendary meme that took over TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and now YouTube Shorts. This moment — a kid at a basketball game, being asked for his height and saying "6'7" with complete deadpan seriousness — became one of the most iconic, aura-rich moments in modern meme history.

♬ original sound - YouTube Shorts For You
Read it at ABC

Nécessaire’s Rosemary Shampoo Healed My Bleach-Induced “Bangs” in Four Weeks
HAIR TODAY
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 10.22.25 8:04PM EDT 
Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nécessaire.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Until I started bleaching my naturally brunette mane, I never experienced much hair loss or shedding. Aside from the occasional split end (my hair is fine but abundant—read: constantly tangled), hair loss wasn’t something I had to think about. This all changed during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Armed with our beauty editor credentials and far too much confidence, my friend and I decided to DIY our own highlights in her apartment. We headed to Sally Beauty in our face masks, secured the supplies, and watched YouTube videos on proper highlighting techniques before attempting it ourselves. Spoiler alert: it was a terrible idea. I traded my “money piece” highlights for uneven breakage that looked like accidental curtain bangs.

Fast-forward to 2024, and I decided it was time to do something about the breakage if I wanted to continue to be a blonde. While editing a writer’s story about rosemary oil’s potential to combat thinning hair, I stumbled across Nécessaire’s new rosemary collection and decided it was a good time to try the brand’s Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo. Frankly, the scent alone is reason enough to repurchase (if they bottled it as a perfume, I’d wear it daily), but it’s the results that won me over.

Nécessaire Multi-Protein Rosemary Shampoo
See At Nécessaire

Within a couple of weeks, the bleach-damaged pieces around my hairline started to feel stronger. After a month, I noticed new growth—something I hadn’t seen since 2019. The formula pairs rosemary oil and plant-derived surfactants with a “micro-dose of Capixyl,” an anti-thinning peptide complex formulated to reduce shedding and promote density. While the research on rosemary oil’s effectiveness for treating hair loss is still mixed, anecdotally, I’m impressed. After a year of using the Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo, my strands look healthier, my hairline feels fuller, and I’m finally seeing progress after years of damage control. I can finally get face-framing highlights again without risk of my hair falling out.

Whether you’re dealing with damage from hair coloring, heat styling, or other things like stress and genetics, Nécessaire’s Rosemary Multi-Protein Shampoo is a great place to start.

5

Frankie Muniz Explains Why He and Hilary Duff Haven’t Spoken in 22 Years

‘IT P***ED ME OFF’
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.25 10:46AM EDT 
Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff during The World Premiere of MGM's "Agent Cody Banks" - Arrivals / Party at Mann's Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Frankie Muniz, 39, has revealed why he hasn’t spoken to Hilary Duff, 38, in 22 years. The pair met as teen stars—with Muniz starring in Malcom in the Middle and Duff leading Lizzie McGuire—and became “really, really good friends,” leading Muniz to guest-star in Lizzie McGuire’s second season. While on set, he told The Joe Vulpis Podcast that Duff’s mom asked him what he planned on doing that summer. Muniz informed her of his plans to star in the movie Agent Cody Banks, to which she allegedly asked if the film had a female lead. Muniz said was hoping that Smallville star Kristin Kreuk would be cast as his onscreen love interest, Natalie Connors. However, by the next morning, Duff was cast, Muniz said. “I wasn’t thrilled about it and not because I didn’t want it to be Hilary,” he said, admitting that he was “very sad when Hilary’s mom would come on set.” He said he hadn’t spoken to Duff since Agent Cody Banks’ last day of filming. “I regret not just continuing to be friends with her because we had a great friendship for such a long time, and I let her mom… it pissed me off,” Muniz said. “I would love to catch up with her,” he added, explaining that Duff probably doesn’t know that any of this occurred.

Read it at New York Post

6
Trump Serenaded With Anthem YMCA as He Lands in South Korea
CROWNED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.29.25 8:51AM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 8:49AM EDT 
GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he is presented with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa and the Silla gold crown by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Gyeongju National Museum on October 29, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he is presented with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa and the Silla gold crown by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Gyeongju National Museum on October 29, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

South Korea played Donald Trump as they welcomed him on the latest leg of his Asian diplomacy tour, serenading the president with an orchestral rendition of the YMCA as he stepped off Air Force One. The song, which was regularly used by Trump on the election trail, has been a fixture of his latest tour. The president danced to it on board a U.S.aircraft carrier in Japan as he addressed troops following a joint appearance with the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. But while Trump didn’t burst out dancing this time, he did appear to be enamored by the gifts presented to him by South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung, which included a gold crown. He was also awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa medal, the country’s highest decoration, and named after South Korea’s national flower, a pink hibiscus. President Lee wore a gold tie to the event, which his office said “reflects President Trump’s taste for gold, captures the golden future of the South Korea-US alliance and the status of South Korea.”

Read it at Reuters

7
Woman Hit in the Face by Duck on SeaWorld Ride Sues
QUACKERS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.29.25 9:04AM EDT 
Duck and MAKO
Getty

A woman is suing SeaWorld for $50,000 after she allegedly collided with a duck on one of its rides, according to reports. A complaint was filed in Orange County, Florida, after a woman and a duck came together on March 24, per WESH2. The incident occurred on SeaWorld Orlando’s Mako rollercoaster. The claimant says she has suffered permanent physical and mental damage. She has filed a claim for damages, alleging negligence by the theme park. WESH2 reports the alleged impacts “the loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life, the loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, the aggravation of an existing condition, and more.” She said SeaWorld is responsible for creating a “zone of danger for bird strikes.” She claimed it is an amalgamation of “the high speed of the rollercoaster making a collision with a flying bird a high-impact event,” and “placing the rollercoaster over or near a body of water.” She blamed it for placing the coaster in “known territory of waterfowls in the area,” and “designing the ride in such a way as to disorient waterfowls.” The Daily Beast has contacted her lawyers, Morgan & Morgan, for more details on the claim. It has also contacted SeaWorld.

Read it at WESH2

8
‘Storm of the Century’ Hits Cuba After Devastating Jamaica
DISASTER ZONE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.29.25 8:23AM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 6:50AM EDT 
Hurricane Melissa
Hurricane Melissa Getty

Hurricane Melissa, a massive and “extremely dangerous” storm roughly the size of Texas, is carving a path of destruction throughout the Caribbean, leaving at least seven dead and widespread damage in its wake. It swept across Cuba, making landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, causing severe flooding. About 735,000 people have been evacuated ahead of the storm’s arrival. Nicknamed the “storm of the century,” it wreaked havoc on Jamaica after making landfall as the most powerful Category 5 system ever to hit the island. It destroyed entire towns, displacing thousands of people, and prompting the country’s prime minister to declare the whole island a “disaster zone.” “It will be a very difficult night for all of Cuba, but we are going to recover,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said, following reports that heavy rainfall in the mountains could trigger flash flooding and landslides across the island. Melissa is the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to cause further damage as it heads north through the Bahamas. The U.S. is monitoring the situation closely, with President Trump stating from Air Force One that the country is prepared to aid in recovery efforts.

Read it at CNN

Womanizer’s New Dual Stimulator Promises Next-Level Blended Orgasms
DOUBLE THE PLEASURE
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.23.25 4:07PM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 4:04PM EDT 
Womanizer Next Duo
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a way to level up cuffing season this fall, consider your search over. Womanizer’s new Next Duo is here to heat things up—whether you’re flying solo or spending the season with your S.O.

The dual stimulator features the brand’s next-gen 3D Pleasure Air technology combined with deep G-spot vibrations, all engineered to deliver blended orgasms (that’s clitoral and vaginal stimulation happening at the same time). “Blended orgasms are unique because they activate different nerve pathways simultaneously,” explains Elisabeth Neumann, Sexologist and Head of User Research at Womanizer. “The outer clitoris and the vagina send signals through partly separate pleasure routes to the brain. This parallel activation leads to overlapping but distinct patterns of arousal. Many people describe the resulting sensations as deeper, longer-lasting, and more full-body than those from single-point stimulation.”

Womanizer Next Duo Dual Stimulator
See At Womanizer

Womanizer is calling the Next Duo its most innovative product yet—and testers agree. In trials, 97 percent of participants said they were more likely to reach a blended orgasm with the Next Duo than with any other toy. Even better, 91 percent reported feeling happier, more relaxed, and less stressed afterward.

Considering that some studies show orgasms release endorphins and lower cortisol, think of this as your new go-to for pleasure and stress relief. After all, fall and winter are the perfect time to invest in your sexual wellness routine—and the Next Duo might just become the highlight of cuffing season.

9
10
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Slams Trump for ‘Ripping Piece of History’
SCHOOLED
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.29.25 1:39AM EDT 
William Daniels
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28: Actor William Daniels speaks onstage before the screening of '1776' during day three of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival on March 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 25064_006 (Photo by Mark Davis/WireImage) Mark Davis/WireImage

William Daniels, beloved actor and star of Boy Meets World and St. Elsewhere, took to Instagram to condemn Donald Trump’s controversial demolition of the East Wing of the White House, which the president argued was necessary in order to construct his $300 million ballroom. Posting a photo from the musical movie 1776, in which Daniels played President John Adams, the 98-year-old actor wrote, “We performed 1776 in the beautiful East Room when Nixon was in the White House. He was very gracious, even though none of us had voted for him. The current president has ripped a piece of history from our lives and we mustn’t take this lightly.” The East Wing, which was built in 1902 and expanded and remodeled in 1942 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was demolished last week to make room for Trump’s 90,000 square foot ballroom, which is expected to be completed by 2029. In addition to the East Wing, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden was also demolished, prompting her grandson Jack Schlossberg to hit out at Trump in an Instagram post.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

