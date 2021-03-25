Franklin Graham’s Followers Are Pissed He Thinks Jesus Would Be Pro-Vax
GOOD SAMARITAN
Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and a missionary known for vocalizing his evangelical views, announced on Facebook Wednesday that if Jesus were alive, he would be in favor of taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Raw Story reports. Part of Graham’s post reads, “Based on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible, I would have to say—yes, I think Jesus Christ would advocate for people using vaccines and medicines to treat suffering and save lives.” The post got a lot of attention, garnering over 17,000 comments. While there were mixed responses from his followers, many of them were not happy. “How do you know what Jesus would do in this situation? Jesus was wise and would see this farce for what it is; brainwashing the weaklings of the world!” commented Luticia Brooks. Another commenter, Jennifer Matthews, criticized Graham and spread false information. “This vaccine has aborted Baby cells in it; Jesus would NOT advocate for anything such as that,” she said.