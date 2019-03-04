Russia Embassy in London Probed for ‘Frantic’ Activity Before Sergei Skripal Novichok Poisoning
U.K. intelligence services say they investigated “frantic comings and goings” at the Russian embassy in London in the days leading up to the Novichok poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. The Skripals were poisoned in their home in Salisbury in March 2018. “The intelligence agencies have been investigating unusual and increased activity at the Russian embassy in Kensington in the days leading up to and after the attack on the Skripals,” an unnamed source told the U.K. Press Association. “As would be expected, the U.K. security services have eyes on known and undeclared foreign intelligence operatives.” MI5, MI6, and GCHQ were all said to be tipped off to the unusual activity. Last September, British authorities said they had enough evidence to charge Russian citizens Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who claimed to be in the southern English town as tourists when the poisoning took place.