Frantic Trump Ramps Up War by Personally Ordering Major Strikes

President Donald Trump announced on Friday night the bombing raid on an Iranian island intended to get Iran to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The raid “obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump, 79, wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said the U.S. did not strike oil infrastructure on the island “for reasons of decency.”

Trump announced a bombing raid on Iran's Kharg Island. TruthSocial/realdonaldtrump

Iran exports 90 percent of its crude oil through that island’s facilities, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump added that he reserved the right to “immediately reconsider this decision” and strike those facilities if Iran shows no cooperation.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which has threatened passing ships with mines and strikes, has contributed to rising oil and gasoline prices.

The U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran will hit the two-week mark on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.