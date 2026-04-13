Frantic Hillary Clinton Goes Ballistic at ‘Unhinged’ Trump

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blasted President Donald Trump, 79, over his increasingly erratic threats to Iran and another series of bizarre social media posts.

“Trump has become fully unhinged and we should talk about it,” the former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate wrote on X.

Clinton called into MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Monday, where she sounded furious when asked about the president’s threat to wipe out civilization in Iran last week, as well as his comparing himself to Jesus on Truth Social overnight.

She said that the president’s actions have left her feeling “sick.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, pictured in February, blasted Trump for his "unhinged" posts about Iran and the pope. Bharly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

“When you look at the last week of unhinged rants coming from Trump’s social media account, it’s just disgraceful,” Clinton said, noting him threatening “civilizational genocide, threatening Pope Leo, threatening the values.”

Clinton said Americans “need to hold leaders accountable for what they say as well as well as what they do because words, especially from an American president, have real consequences.”

But the former first lady did not save all her wrath for just the president alone. She also slammed Vice President JD Vance and others.

“You hear Trump and Vance and these people prattle on and on about Western Civilization. I don’t think they’ve ever taken a course in Western Civilization,” she said. “Western civilization has a real meaning. It is a meaning about our values, our institutions.”

Clinton slammed Trump's series of posts over the past week as unhinged after he threatened civilization in Iran, slammed Pope Leo, compared himself to Jesus, in a now deleted post. X

But the former secretary of state didn’t stop there: “This country of ours is the result of the development over centuries of Western Civilization.

“It is about how we hold leaders accountable, so they don’t become autocrats and dictators, and how they don’t lead us into, you know, reckless wars and really unhinged attacks on the first American pope, so yes, accountability really is a very broad concept,” Clinton continued.

The Democratic politician and former presidential candidate said accountability isn’t just about crimes and bribes but holding people to a standard that “should be American democracy, our institutions, the rule of law, how we conduct ourselves.”

Clinton slammed Trump for breaking all norms as president. She said she read his posts, shaking her head and “feeling sick at heart.”

She said it was not just the president who needed to be held accountable, but many people around him who also needed to be held accountable for their own behavior.

On the negotiations with Iran, Clinton, who worked under the first Obama administration as it began to lay the groundwork for the Iran nuclear deal, warned that it involved hard, disciplined work to get results.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran, April 12, 2026, in Islamabad, Pakistan where he said the U.S. laid out its red lines, but they failed to reach an agreement. Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

“I don’t see this administration either wanting to do it or frankly being capable of doing it because they send the same three people around the world,” Clinton said. “You know, two of them, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, they’re supposed to solve Ukraine, Iran, Gaza, it’s a joke.”

She said reaching an agreement would require hours of sitting in a chair, and she saw it as something “Trump and his people are unable to do.”

After meeting with the Iranians in Pakistan for 21 hours over the weekend, Vance said they failed to reach a deal before heading home to the U.S.

Clinton also said what worries her the most has to do with U.S. allies dealing with Trump.

“I think our allies believe we’ve lost our minds because they wake up in the morning, like we do, and see the rants from the president of the United States, a figure of such authority, making no sense half the time,” she warned.