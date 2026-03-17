Frantic Trump, 79, Melts Down in Unhinged Rant About His New Obsession

Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of barely coherent threats as he demanded Tuesday that lawmakers pass his beloved SAVE Act in the Senate.

In a typically unhinged rant on Truth Social, the 79-year-old warned he would not endorse any lawmaker who does not vote to pass the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility” bill, which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration and largely scrap mail-in ballots in elections.

“The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself. NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS! Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting (We are the only Country in the World that allows this!), No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION [sic] of our Children. 90% to 99% ISSUES ALL!,” Trump posted.

“Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office - A guaranteed loss! Get your Senators, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, to VOTE ‘YES’ ON ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.’ I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST ‘SAVE AMERICA!!!”

Democrats are expected to oppose the SAVE Act uniformly, meaning it has no chance to clear the Senate. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Senate is expected to begin Tuesday what could be lengthy debating on the SAVE Act, a piece of legislation that seems doomed to fail in the upper chamber.

The bill requiring ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections is almost certain to fall short of the 60-vote threshold, as it would require at least seven Democrats to support it. The bill also features other MAGA hot topics such as the banning of transgender women from women’s sports and gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

Trump’s unconcealed desperation for the SAVE Act to become law has fueled concerns that the legislation is a precursor to meddling in the 2026 midterm elections, where the GOP is widely expected to suffer major losses.

As it stands, the only path for the SAVE Act is if the filibuster were scrapped, meaning it would only require a simple majority in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has had to give the president a reality check on the likelihood of the SAVE Act passing. Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

Some GOP Senators are even “p‑‑‑ed off” at Trump for trying to strengthen the bill by removing voting by mail, even without valid reasons such as illness, disability, or military duty, reported The Hill.

“I think it’s problematic because in some of these states, 60 or 70 percent of people vote by mail. You don’t want to disenfranchise them. Some states have really encouraged it over the years,” one unnamed GOP senator told the outlet.

Trump has also desperately called for the filibuster to be quashed in order to allow the SAVE Act to get passed.

However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has had to inform Trump that there just isn’t enough support for changing the filibuster rule.

“For better or worse, I’m the one who has to be the clear-eyed realist about what we can achieve here,” Thune told reporters last week.