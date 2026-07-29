Frantic Trump, 80, Melts Down at Fauci in Fuming 200-Word Rant

A frantic President Donald Trump devoted 200 words to jabbing at Anthony Fauci before his Senate grilling over the COVID-19 pandemic in a furious pre-8 a.m. meltdown.
The president, 80, opened his Wednesday morning rant by declaring that “many more people died of Covid under the Biden Administration than under the Trump Administration.”
He added that “Operation Warp Speed,” the 2020 initiative to fast-track vaccines, “was a SPECTACULAR SUCCESS, in fact, many say, one of the most successful things ever done by an American President.”
Moving on from his humble brag, he declared that “I overrode Fauci on this.”
He dedicated the rest of the lengthy Truth Social post to hammering Fauci, the former chief White House medical adviser.
“His ideas were CRAZY! Also, I said from the beginning that the Virus came from the Wuhan Laboratory in China. Fauci strongly disagreed, always trying to protect China. I Inherited Fauci, who was there since the 1980’s, but with each passing day, relied less and less on him,” Trump continued.
“He made too many bad calls, like on MASKS. Remember at the beginning he was an anti-masker. He then switched to a super-masker. In any event I didn’t let him shut the Country down, although he wanted to.”
He then peppered in more self-aggrandizement, adding, “I went the Federalist way, and let the governors decide. The Republican governors did a much better job than the Dumocrats. Fauci was largely taken out of play, and then along came Sleepy Joe Biden, who made Fauci a ‘King!’ I called Biden to tell him Fauci was no good, either didn’t have a clue, or was dishonest. The call was well received, but sadly, not acted on. Biden went on to give Fauci vast destructive power.”