Frantic Trump, 80, Melts Down at Fauci in Fuming 200-Word Rant

A frantic President Donald Trump devoted 200 words to jabbing at Anthony Fauci before his Senate grilling over the COVID-19 pandemic in a furious pre-8 a.m. meltdown.

The president, 80, opened his Wednesday morning rant by declaring that “many more people died of Covid under the Biden Administration than under the Trump Administration.”

Truth Social / Donald Trump

He added that “Operation Warp Speed,” the 2020 initiative to fast-track vaccines, “was a SPECTACULAR SUCCESS, in fact, many say, one of the most successful things ever done by an American President.”

Moving on from his humble brag, he declared that “I overrode Fauci on this.”

He dedicated the rest of the lengthy Truth Social post to hammering Fauci, the former chief White House medical adviser.

“His ideas were CRAZY! Also, I said from the beginning that the Virus came from the Wuhan Laboratory in China. Fauci strongly disagreed, always trying to protect China. I Inherited Fauci, who was there since the 1980’s, but with each passing day, relied less and less on him,” Trump continued.

“He made too many bad calls, like on MASKS. Remember at the beginning he was an anti-masker. He then switched to a super-masker. In any event I didn’t let him shut the Country down, although he wanted to.”