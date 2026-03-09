Frantic Trump Makes Deluded War Claim After Call With Putin

Donald Trump claimed that the Iran War was “very complete” after reportedly discussing his plans for peace with Vladimir Putin.

According to a Kremlin aide, the Russian leader spoke to Trump about “his proposals aimed at a quick settlement to the Iran War.”

In another call on Monday, this time with Weijia Jiang, senior White House correspondent for CBS News, Trump, 79, claimed: “I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.”

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Mohamed Azakir/REUTERS

Jiang said in a post on X: “He added that the U.S. is ‘very far’ ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated time frame.”

The claim is reminiscent of President George W. Bush’s boast of “mission accomplished” on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on May 1, 2003, six weeks after he launched the Iraq War. The conflict lasted another eight years before the U.S. finally withdrew in 2011.

Trump’s boast continued as Iran named a new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and continued to attack U.S. assets in the Middle East.

Trump was seen on Saturday wearing a cap to the dignified transfer of six fallen U.S. troops. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The Pentagon also announced that a seventh service member had been killed in the conflict.

Trump told Jiang that he had someone in mind to replace Khamenei, despite the former supreme leader’s son only just being named to the position.

“They’ve shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it’s going to be the end of that country,” he added.

She also reported that Trump is “thinking about” taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, the main shipping lane for oil tankers traveling between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Tankers are seen off the coast of the UAE, as Iran vows to fire on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Amr Alfiky/REUTERS

Earlier, he warned tanker captains they should “show some more guts” and use the sea passage to keep the oil trade fueled.

The Washington Post reported last week that Russia is providing key intelligence about the location and movements of U.S. assets to its Iranian allies.