Egged Australian Senator Censured for Victim-Blaming New Zealand Muslims
PARIAH
The Australian senator who victim-blamed New Zealand Muslims after last month’s mosque shootings—and then punched a teen who became a national hero after cracking a raw egg on the lawmaker’s head—has been censured by his colleagues. Sen. Fraser Anning was vilified around the world for blaming the attack in New Zealand on immigration policies. The Australian parliament’s government and opposition lawmakers have now backed a censure motion against Anning for “seeking to attribute blame to victims of a horrific crime and to vilify people on the basis of religion, which do not reflect the opinions of the Australian Senate or the Australian people.” Senate Leader Mathias Cormann said: “Sen. Anning’s comments were ugly and divisive. They were dangerous and unacceptable from anyone, let alone a member of this place.” Predictably, Anning dismissed the censure motion as an attack on free speech, saying: “It is also an exercise in left-wing virtue-signaling of the worst kind.”