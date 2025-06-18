Cheat Sheet
1

‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer, 70, Expecting Baby Number 8

CHEAPER BY THE OCTET?
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.17.25 11:30PM EDT 
Kelsey Grammer
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, 70, is expecting his eighth child. In photos obtained by People magazine, the actor could be seen walking around London with his pregnant wife, Kayte Walsh, 46. This marks the couple’s fourth baby together, and Grammer’s eighth child overall. The actor and Walsh have already welcomed three children: daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. The Cheers alum is also a father to daughter Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, and daughter Greer, 33, with his ex Barrie Buckner. Grammer also has a daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer. “My children—my young children, older children—the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” the five-time Emmy winner told Variety in a June 2024 interview. “My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic—all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”

2
Joe Biden Accidentally Crashes Set of Popular Action Series
CHANCE ENCOUNTER
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 6:30PM EDT 
Alan Ritchson as Reacher and Joe Biden.
Alan Ritchson as Reacher and Joe Biden. The Daily Beast/Getty/Amazon

Former President Joe Biden made a rare public outing in Philadelphia on Monday, and quickly found himself in unexpected company. According to a local photographer who spoke to CBS Philadelphia, Biden was on his way to breakfast with his wife, Jill Biden, and son Hunter when, seemingly by accident, the trio crossed onto a street where the crew of the Prime Video series Reacher was filming an outdoor scene. The Bidens quickly made their way inside the restaurant, but reemerged after breakfast to introduce themselves to the cast and crew and take selfies with a gathering crowd. Bystanders said the chance interaction seemed as much a surprise to the Bidens as it was to the Reacher crew, who are currently in production on the show’s fourth season. As Biden shook hands with the cast and crew, a growing crowd broke into cheers of “We love you, Joe!” Reacher star Alan Ritchson shared some snaps of his on-set meeting with the former first family to Instagram on Tuesday morning, joking, “So our Reacher set got in the way of these legends.”

3
Brain-Dead Woman Who Gave Birth Taken Off Life Support
‘TORTURE’
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.17.25 8:02PM EDT 
Published 06.17.25 7:48PM EDT 
Adriana Smith with her older son before she was hospitalized.
Adriana Smith with her older son before she was hospitalized. GoFundMe

A pregnant woman who was declared brain-dead months ago has been taken off life support after giving birth to a baby. Adriana Smith was declared brain-dead in February after blood clots formed in her brain. At the time she was about 10 weeks pregnant. Since then, her family has been forced by Georgia state law to keep her on life support so that her body may carry the baby to term. The baby was delivered June 13 by C-section at Emory University Hospital, her mother, April Newkirk, told 11Alive. This Sunday, Smith’s family celebrated her 31st birthday. Smith was taken off life support this Tuesday. Under Georgia’s abortion ban, any fetus with a detected heartbeat, around six weeks of gestation, cannot be aborted. Since Smith was in stable physical condition, the hospital deemed that her case did not qualify as a “medical emergency.” “It’s torture for me,” Newkirk said last month. She expressed concern for Smith’s 7-year-old son, who assumed Smith was sleeping. The company that runs the hospital, Emory Healthcare, told the Associated Press that, “Our top priorities continue to be the safety and wellbeing of the patients we serve.”

4
Immersive ‘Netflix House’ Experience to Open First Locations in Dallas and Philadelphia This Year
WANNA PLAY SQUID GAME?
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.17.25 6:20PM EDT 
Netflix House
Netflix

Netflix has unveiled exciting new details on Netflix House, its upcoming, permanent entertainment venue concept. The theme park-adjacent experience will open its first spots in Philadelphia at the King of Prussia Mall and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas in late 2025, Netflix announced Tuesday. A third location is also slated to open in 2027 on the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas. The over 100,000-square-foot venues will feature immersive experiences built around Netflix’s most popular IPs including Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday. The Dallas location, for example, will feature a “Stranger Things: Escape the Dark” experience where guests can “journey into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople,” per Netflix. A “Squid Game: Survive the Trials” experience will also be opening in Dallas where fans can test their luck playing the twisted games. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, guests can expect to enjoy “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts,” a “school carnival” that falls under “Wednesday’s spell” and “One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit,” an experience built around the hit anime series. The two locations will also each have a Netflix Bites eatery, a restaurant inspired by Netflix shows and characters. The streaming giant plans to build more installations for shows like Bridgerton and Money Heist in the future as it expands its “Netflix House” experience, per Variety.

5
MAGA Has a New Spinoff Cause: ‘Make America Beautiful Again’
BULLDOZED
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 5:48PM EDT 
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Emotional MAGA members had another temper tantrum recently, and this time they’re fixated on “woke” American buildings. They believe the Left has taken over more than just politics, but modern architecture, too. And their solution is to Make America Beautiful Again (MABA). Conservatives like Justin Shubow, president of the National Civic Art Society, are on a mission to reject modern architecture and return the country to something more traditional. He has teamed up with Republican megadonor Tom Klingenstein to launch his mission: “In this woke world, we’re trying to erase our past and reject as racist our Western roots,” he said, adding that by returning to the principles of classical design, “we’re trying to recover our Western heritage.” MABA will align with President Donald Trump’s “common sense” ideals of “anti-wokeness.” Their first big undertaking will be to get Trump to rebuild New York City’s Penn Station. It would be the president’s “way of making amends with the city,” according to Klingenstein, who added, “This is big. It’s bold. It’s Trump.” They’ve titled their operation the “Grand Penn” plan, and will follow an anti-woke blueprint (or, rather, red-print). “Building a fantastic new Penn Station with classical architecture would make a statement about American civilization in the same way that the rebuilding of Notre-Dame in Paris said something about French civilization,” said Shubow.

6
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Surprise Fans With Wild Baby Name
LIL‘ MACHINE GUN
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 5:10PM EDT 
Machine Gun Kelly (L) and Megan Fox (R)
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Three months after welcoming their daughter, exes Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have finally shared her unique name. In a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post, Kelly (whose legal name is Colson Baker) shared a video of himself serenading his daughter alongside the caption, “Saga Blade Fox-Baker ❤️‍🔥 thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.” The announcement surprised some fans, who had previously speculated the baby’s name was Celestial Seed after Kelly, 35, used the phrase in his Instagram post announcing the birth. However, the “My Bloody Valentine” singer later clarified that he and Fox, 39, would share the name “when we’re ready.” Saga Blade is the first child for the former couple, whose five-year romance came to an end in December. After going public with their relationship in 2020, the blood-drinking pair became engaged in 2022 but separated in early 2024. Though they reconciled shortly before announcing Fox’s pregnancy in November, they split again the following month. Fox also shares sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly shares daughter Casie, 15, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The Jennifer’s Body star previously discussed experiencing a miscarriage with Kelly in her 2023 poetry collection, Pretty Boys are Poisonous.

7
‘Empire’ Star Charged With Assault Over Payment Dispute
LEGAL DRAMA
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.17.25 5:01PM EDT 
Bryshere Gray
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Empire star Bryshere Y. Gray has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery for allegedly lunging at a man following a payment dispute. Gray, best known for playing Hakeem Lyon on Fox’s music drama Empire opposite Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, allegedly assaulted a man at a hotel in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Friday, June 13, according to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ. The man, Dustin Wilkins, was reportedly trying to get the actor to cover his bill when he “charged” at him and assaulted him. Gray was arrested Sunday after a private citizen filed a complaint with the court. The 31-year-old actor has since been bonded out of jail and is due back in court on Wednesday for his arraignment. This isn’t Gray’s first run-in with the law. In 2020, he was arrested following a domestic violence incident with his wife. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 days in prison and three years’ probation.

8
Hollywood Icon, 62, Is Finally Getting an Oscar
MISSION: POSSIBLE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 4:50PM EDT 
An Oscar statue on the red carpet.
Stefani Reynolds

Tom Cruise has been nominated for an Academy Award four times, and this year, the Risky Business actor will finally get his roses at the Governors Awards, the Academy announced this Tuesday. Cruise is known for many things: He is a Guinness World Record holder, named by People as one of the sexiest men alive, and a proud member of the Church of Scientology. The Academy has praised Cruise for a similarly wide range of accomplishments, from his acting in dramas like Jerry Maguire and Magnolia to performing his own risky stunts in the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible film series. Other recipients of the award include Debbie Allen, who choreographed the Oscars seven times, and Wynn Thomas, a production designer who worked on Do The Right Thing, among other classics. According to the film academy, the Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” Along with the Honorary Awardees, the Academy will honor country legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton, who will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work to support education in East Tennessee.

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise at the US Premiere of "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." Cindy Ord

9
Supreme Court Justice Made Eye-Watering Amount for Memoir
ROLLING IN THE GREEN
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.17.25 6:08PM EDT 
Published 06.17.25 2:59PM EDT 
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Paul Morigi

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the most recent justice and the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court, reported $2 million in revenue from her best-selling memoir, Lovely One, which was published last year. After announcing the book deal just three months into her first term, the justice also embarked on a wide-ranging promotional tour, including 15 paid speaking engagements. Jackson’s judicial writing has been praised as “uniquely powerful” by the Washington Post (though the outlet also critiqued her memoir for lacking her usual wry wit). Of the handful of public records of the justices’ finances, the annual report is among the most illuminating. Jackson’s financial report far exceeds the values reported by her peers on the Court, including the other justices with book deals. Neil Gorsuch reported $250,000 in royalties from his book, published last year, and Sonia Sotomayor reported $134,000 in royalties, with an advance, for her upcoming book. Brett Kavanaugh reported $340,000 for his memoir, which has yet to be released. Clarence Thomas set a precedent when he received a $1.5 million advance when he signed his book deal for his 2007 memoir, My Grandfather’s Son, though he hasn’t reported any royalties on the book since then. In 2022, Amy Coney Barrett reported receiving $425,000 for an advance for her upcoming book. Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, and John Roberts do not have book deals. Jackson’s reported income from outside her Court duties this year is more than the sum of all other justices’ outside incomes combined.

10
‘Modern Family’ Star Comes Out as Bisexual for Pride
MODERN LOVE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 11:52AM EDT 
The cast for Modern Family poses for an awards show.
Jeff Neira

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on ABC’s uber-popular sitcom Modern Family, has come out as bisexual. Anderson-Emmons played the adopted Vietnamese daughter of gay couple, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet, who is notably not gay). In the TikTok video, Anderson-Emmons, now 18, lip syncs dialogue from the fourth season of the show, when she was five. “You are Vietnamese,” Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) explains. “No I’m not, I’m gay! I’m gay!” (Later in the episode, Lily justifies this to her father with “You and daddy are gay, so I’m gay.”) The caption on the TikTok reads “people keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” she wrote. Fans flooded her comments section with supportive messages. The actress, who is now embarking on a career as a singer-songwriter, also posted a teaser of her upcoming music video, “Don’t Forget Me,” which featured her slow dancing with a blonde woman.

@aubreyandersonemmons hehe happy pride month and to all a good night🤭 #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #pride #fyp #bi ♬ original sound - clips___r___us

