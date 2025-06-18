@aubreyandersonemmons hehe happy pride month and to all a good night🤭 #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #pride #fyp #bi ♬ original sound - clips___r___us
‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer, 70, Expecting Baby Number 8
Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, 70, is expecting his eighth child. In photos obtained by People magazine, the actor could be seen walking around London with his pregnant wife, Kayte Walsh, 46. This marks the couple’s fourth baby together, and Grammer’s eighth child overall. The actor and Walsh have already welcomed three children: daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. The Cheers alum is also a father to daughter Spencer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman, and daughter Greer, 33, with his ex Barrie Buckner. Grammer also has a daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer. “My children—my young children, older children—the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together,” the five-time Emmy winner told Variety in a June 2024 interview. “My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic—all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”